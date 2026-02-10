Claudia Winkleman joins presenting team for 2026 Crufts dog show

The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman is to join the presenting team for the 2026 edition of the Crufts dog show.

The 54-year-old will host Channel 4’s coverage of the event alongside Clare Balding, Ellie Simmonds and Radzi Chinyanganya when the four-day show returns on March 5.

Winkleman said: “I absolutely love dogs and there is literally nowhere else on earth I’d rather be.

Whippet Miuccia, with handler Giovanni Liguori from Italy, won best in show in 2025 (PA)

“I can’t wait to join this incredible team and I’m so grateful to Channel 4 for allowing me to be part of it.

“I have a pocket rammed with treats.”

Winkleman quit Strictly Come Dancing alongside co-presenter Tess Daly at the end of last year’s series, and is also due to host her new chat show, The Claudia Winkleman Show, on BBC One in spring this year.

Winkleman hosted the fourth UK series of The Traitors last month, which resulted in traitors Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby sharing a £95,750 prize pot.

Balding added: “I’m really looking forward to working with Claudia, who is a fantastic addition to the team.

“She really loves dogs and will bring an additional element of fun, as well as an intelligent curiosity and, of course, style.”

Clare Balding will join Claudia Winkleman in the presenting team (Channel 4/PA)

Channel 4’s Crufts coverage will include Jim Rosenthal and Frank Kane commentating on events at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC), while resident vet Dr Paul Manktelow will be offering viewers advice on best practices for looking after their dogs.

Pete Andrews, head of sport at Channel 4, said: “Crufts holds a special place in the hearts of Channel 4 viewers.

“There is no other event like it, and it is such a thrill to be welcoming Claudia to our brilliant gang of presenters and adding to our celebration of all things dog.”

Coverage will include the most popular events in breed judging, agility, flyball and heelwork to music, as well as the pick of the litter competing for the prestigious best in show.

Channel 4 has been showing Crufts, which is the largest show of its kind in the world and is organised and hosted by The Royal Kennel Club, the largest organisation in the UK devoted to dog health, welfare and training, since 2010.

Crufts will be shown on Channel 4 and More4 from Thursday March 5 to Sunday March 8.