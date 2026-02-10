Chappell Roan leaves Wasserman talent agency after release of Epstein files

Pink Pony Club singer Chappell Roan has said she has left the talent agency headed by Casey Wasserman, whose name appears in the Epstein files.

The US musician, whose hits also include Good Luck, Babe!, Hot To Go and Red Wine Supernova, said in a statement that she holds her teams “to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well”.

She did not mention convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein or the Epstein files but Wasserman has been criticised for his mention in the files.

She wrote on Instagram: “As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman.

Chappell Roan (Doug Peters/PA)

“I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well.

“No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.

“I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to passively stand by.

“Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity.

“This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

Wasserman was named in a tranche of US Department of Justice documents related to convicted sex trafficker Epstein and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

He has been criticised for his suggestive correspondence with Maxwell in 2003, three years before Epstein was first arrested in Florida on a count of soliciting prostitution.

He has already faced calls to step down from the company he founded and has run since 2002.

Bethany Cosentino, of rock duo Best Coast, called for his exit in an open letter last week, writing: “The position Casey Wasserman has put his agents in is inexcusable.”

The agency’s clients also include Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, and Ed Sheeran.

Wasserman is also the chairman of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, and has faced calls to step down from the position following the release of the emails.

The agency has been contacted for comment.