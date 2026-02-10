Celebrities step up to model new Red Nose Day T-shirts

Reality TV star Olivia Attwood, presenter Dermot O’Leary and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse are among the celebrities modelling a new Red Nose Day T-shirt collection.

Model David Gandy, former Strictly contestant Tasha Ghouri, actress Keeley Hawes, actor Luca Pasqualino and reality TV star Sam Thompson, are also among the line-up putting on the Winnie The Pooh-themed T-shirts, which will be sold by TK Maxx to raise money for Comic Relief.

Mabuse said: “It’s always a joy to be involved with Red Nose Day. From climbing mountains in arctic conditions to modelling this year’s new charity T-shirts, it’s a pleasure to support Comic Relief and the incredible work they do, and this year’s designs are so fun.

O’Leary modelling one of the T-shirts (Elisabeth Hoff/Comic Relief/PA)

“Head on over to TK Maxx to check out the full range – there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Gandy said: “As a long-standing supporter of Comic Relief, it’s an absolute honour to be involved once again in the iconic Red Nose Day T-shirt campaign with TK Maxx.

“Disney’s Winnie the Pooh is a favourite with my girls, so I know that this year’s campaign will be loved by many.

“I’ve always been inspired by the incredible communities who come together each year to help raise money for those in need. Since becoming a dad, these stories resonate with me even more, so if you can, please get involved and help make a difference.”

Olivia Attwood modelling a Piglet T-shirt (Elisabeth Hoff/Comic Relief/PA)

The T-shirts will be priced between £12.99 and £14.99 for adults, with at least £5 going to the charity, and between £6.99 and £8.99 for children, with at least £2.50 going to Comic Relief.

Funds raised will go towards Comic Relief work to address some of the most pressing challenges facing children and young people globally.

Samir Patel, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “We are incredibly proud to have worked with TK Maxx for more than 20 years to help change the lives of children and young people across the UK and beyond, all thanks to the generous support from customers.

Sam Thompson joined in the campaign (Elisabeth Hoff/Comic Relief/PA)

“Every year, TK Maxx go above and beyond to make Red Nose Day as special as possible, and this year is no different. We are delighted to feature the much-loved characters from Disney Winnie the Pooh in our T-shirt collection.

“Renowned for their kindness and friendship, the characters bring so much joy to people of all ages, which is what we hope to inspire this Red Nose Day.

“Money raised from this wonderful range will support children and families who are struggling with the basic essentials that everyone has the right to – food, shelter and safety.”

The T-shirts can be bought from TK Maxx stores and online at tkmaxx.com from February 2026 to raise money for Comic Relief.

Alongside the T-shirts, tote bags, mugs, notebooks, bag charms, pouches, water bottles and candles are also available.