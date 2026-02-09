Super Bowl showcases upcoming Mandalorian and Super Mario films

The Mandalorian and Grogu and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie were among upcoming films showcased during Super Bowl LX.

Major movie trailers have historically accompanied the biggest game in the NFL’s calendar, but significant companies such as Marvel, Apple and Warner Bros did not provide any fresh looks during this year’s event.

In their stead, Disney showcased a teaser for the upcoming theatrical sequel to the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The wildly popular show stars Pedro Pascal as bounty hunter Din Djarin who ends up caring for a force-sensitive creature named Grogu, which resembles the green-skinned Yoda from the Star Wars series.

The 36-second TV spot shows Djarin and Grogu travelling across a snowy landscape, accompanied by a dramatic voiceover in the style of famous Super Bowl commercials of the past.

In theatres on May 22, the film sees The Mandalorian TV series creator Jon Favreau return to direct and produce, alongside Lucasfilm’s chief content officer Dave Filoni and former president Kathleen Kennedy as producers.

Elsewhere, Universal Studios provided a short teaser for the upcoming sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros Movie.

The 15-second trailer shows baby Mario and Luigi waking up a dinosaur, before being forced to make a desperate escape alongside popular characters Toad and Yoshi.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will see the return of Chris Pratt (Mario) and Charlie Day (Luigi) as the famous video-game brothers embark on a cosmic adventure.

The film hits theatres in the UK on April 1.

Super Bowl viewers were also given an extended look at director Stephen Spielberg’s upcoming UFO film Disclosure Day.

The minute-long trailer appears to give a glimpse of the world coming into contact with alien life.

Starring British actors Emily Blunt and Colin Firth, Disclosure Day is in theatres on June 12.

Sci-fi fans were also treated to an almost three-minute long trailer for Ryan Gosling’s next film, Project Hail Mary.

The trailer shows Gosling’s astronaut character learning to communicate with a small rock-like alien.

Ryan Gosling stars in Project Hail Mary (Ian West/PA)

Coming from The Lego Movie directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is in theatres on March 20.

Netflix rounded out the biggest Super Bowl trailers with a surprise look at director David Fincher’s follow-up to Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the trailer shows Brad Pitt revising his role as the titular character with Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki also prominently featured.

The trailer ended with “Coming Soon” flashing on the screen, however no official release date was given.

The on-field action saw the Seattle Seahawks triumph 29-13 over the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California.