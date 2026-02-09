Mary Berry and Traitors’ Harriet Tyce join Cambridge Literary Festival line-up

Dame Mary Berry and Harriet Tyce from The Traitors are among the authors to join the Cambridge Literary Festival line-up.

Crime writer and faithful contestant Tyce starred in the most recent series of the hit BBC reality game show, and went viral after an explosive confrontation with one of the traitors in the game, Rachel.

She will join the festival this spring to discuss her upcoming legal thriller Witch Trial – about 18-year-old Christian Shaw who is found dead in an Edinburgh park only for her best friends to be charged with her murder, however their defence throws everything up in the air.

Harriet Tyce (Charlotte Knee/PA)

Also attending the festival is food writer and celebrity cook Dame Mary, 90, who is best known as a judge on The Great British Bake Off during its time on the BBC from 2010 until 2016.

The presenter will share her latest book, My Gardening Life, which is about the vital role nature has played throughout her life.

The festival will also mark 50 years since the death of mystery writer Agatha Christie, as well as the 100th anniversary of when the feminist classic Lolly Willowes by Sylvia Townsend Warner was first published.

A number of lectures will be held throughout the festival ,including one by Hot Milk author Deborah Levy and another by writer, campaigner and former Green Party MP Caroline Lucas – who will provide her response to the global climate crisis.

Dame Mary Berry attends the Sky Women in Film and Television Awards (Ian West/PA)

The festival will also mark the UK’s National Year of Reading by joining forces with the Go All In campaign, a free children’s programme that aims to encourage children and young people to reconnect with reading, with a dedicated Children’s Zone full of storytelling and crafting activities held throughout the weekend.

The Cambridge Literary Festival has been running since 2003 and will take place this spring from April 22-26.