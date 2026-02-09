Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton make surprise Super Bowl appearance

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have made their first major public appearance at the Super Bowl, amid weeks of speculation about their rumoured romance.

The seven-time F1 world champion and the reality TV mogul were spotted by NBC cameras attending the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Santa Clara, California.

Their appearance marked their first official public outing since rumours of their potential romance surfaced.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton attended the Super Bowl in California (David Davies/PA)

Kardashian was married to rapper Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – until 2022, while Hamilton’s past high-profile romances include singer and Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger.

The star-studded event was packed with famous faces both on and off the field, with rappers Jay-Z and Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, actor and director Adam Sandler, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce and actress Sophia Vergara all spotted in the crowd.

Guardians Of The Galaxy actor Chris Pratt and legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi introduced their beloved teams, the Seahawks and Patriots, as they took to the field.

Also watching the game was Robert Irwin, the recent winner of Dancing With The Stars, who shared on X that it was his first-ever NFL game.

“I’ve just realised this is not only my first Super Bowl, this is my first NFL game,” he said.

“Are they all like this? This is crazy.”

Bad Bunny’s half-time show also saw a glitzy crowd, with Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin joining the performance, alongside appearances from Cardi B, Karol G and Pedro Pascal.

The Seahawks were ultimately crowned Super Bowl champions, winning 29-13.