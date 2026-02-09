EastEnders character to be diagnosed with epilepsy

A new storyline on EastEnders will see a character diagnosed with epilepsy.

Davinder “Nugget” Gulati – played by Juhaim Rasul Choudhury – will be diagnosed with the neurological disorder in upcoming episodes following a recent head trauma.

The Epilepsy Society said it hoped that featuring the storyline in the BBC soap would “spark conversations, reduce stigma, and help bring the condition out of the shadows”.

Monday’s episode saw Nugget experience his first seizure following several spells of disorientation and confusion since returning home from hospital last month.

As the storyline progresses and after undergoing testing, Nugget will be diagnosed with epilepsy.

The long-running soap will show how Nugget adapts to living with the condition and how it impacts his daily life.

Producers are working with the Epilepsy Society to raise awareness and ensure the story is portrayed accurately and as sensitively as possible.

Clare Pelham, chief executive at the Epilepsy Society, said: “One in 100 people has epilepsy, yet many keep it hidden because of stigma.

“That’s why we were delighted when EastEnders asked for our advice on portraying Nugget’s epilepsy story accurately.

“EastEnders has a powerful record of tackling tough issues.

“By showing what seizures are really like and how to support someone with epilepsy, Nugget’s story can spark conversations, reduce stigma, and help bring the condition out of the shadows.”

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey said: “We are committed to portraying Nugget’s journey authentically and with sensitivity, so have sought advice from the Epilepsy Society to ensure an accurate representation of the challenges a young person may face following their diagnosis”.

Epilepsy is a condition that affects the brain and causes seizures, according to the NHS.

It cannot currently be cured, but treatment can often help manage it.

Symptoms of epilepsy often start in young children and people aged over 50, but can happen at any age.