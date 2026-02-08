What to expect from Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl half-time performance

With just a few hours to go until Bad Bunny’s history-making performance at the Super Bowl half-time show, here is what to expect.

The Puerto Rican singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, will take the stage in Santa Clara, California, during the NFL showpiece clash between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, with millions expected to tune in around the world.

The 31-year old is expected to perform the show entirely in Spanish – a first for the Super Bowl’s near 60-year history which has been overwhelmingly English-led.

Bad Bunny attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2024 in New York (Matt Crossick/PA)

Before his show, rock band Green Day will perform in the opening ceremony with popstar Charlie Puth tasked with singing the US national anthem.

As with most Super Bowl half-time shows, Bad Bunny is expected to bring out a surprise guest or guests, with many predicting appearances by Shakira or Jennifer Lopez.

He has promised 15 minutes of dancing and Puerto Rican culture, turning Levi’s Stadium into a “huge party” as he sings a medley of some of his biggest hits.

He is expected to perform songs from his record-breaking 2025 album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, which won the album of the year Grammy last week – the first time a record sung entirely in Spanish has claimed the prize.

Blending Latin pop, hip-hop, salsa and reggaeton, the album is seen as a love letter to his home in Puerto Rico and a celebration of his heritage.

The rapper told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden: “I just want people to have fun. It’s gonna be a huge party. I want to bring that to the stage, a lot of my culture.

Bad Bunny at a press conference during Super Bowl week in San Francisco (Kindell Buchanan/PA)

“People only have to worry about dancing.

“I know I told people they had a month to learn Spanish, but they don’t even need to do that. It’s better that they learn to dance.

“There’s no better dance than the one that comes from the heart.”

Known for his opposition to US immigration policies, he is also expected to make a political statement during his performance after he used his Grammy acceptance speech last week to call for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) officers to leave cities alone and opt for love.

He said: “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.

“I would say to the people, I know it’s tough to know not to hate on these days, and I was thinking, sometimes… the hate get more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.”

Ice officers have been sent into US cities as part of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation initiative, most notably in Minnesota, where about 2,000 federal agents have been deployed.

They have been strongly criticised for their aggressive approach after Ice agents fatally shot two people – Renee Good and Alex Pretti – on the streets of Minneapolis last month.