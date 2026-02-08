Madonna appears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for women’s football game

Pop superstar Madonna has been spotted at a Women’s Super League (WSL) football match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Wearing a black coat and matching sunglasses, the Like A Virgin singer was in the stands as the home team lost 2-0 to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

It came a day after the 67-year-old watched her twin daughters Estere and Stella play in an under-14 Spurs academy game.

Madonna during the Women’s Super League match (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Queen of Pop has six children: the twins, who were adopted from Malawi in 2017, her son David Banda, who she adopted in 2006, daughter Mercy James, who she also adopted from Malawi in 2009, Rocco Ritchie, who she shares with ex-husband, filmmaker Guy Ritchie, and her eldest child, daughter Lourdes, from a relationship with actor Carlos Leon.

Beginning her career in 1979, Madonna saw her career peak in the 1980s with hits such as Holiday, Vogue and Material Girl.

She had 13 number one singles and 12 number one albums in the UK, including Like A Virgin, Confessions On A Dance Floor and Like A Prayer.

The singer has won seven Grammys including Best Pop Album for 1998’s Ray Of Light.