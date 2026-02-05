Wuthering Heights’ Margot Robbie praises romance films for escapism

Wuthering Heights star Margot Robbie has said she loves watching romance films for the “escape” that they bring.

The Australian actress, 35, stars in the upcoming Emerald Fennell adaptation of the Emily Bronte novel about the passionate and tragic romance between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

Speaking on a rain-drenched red carpet at the London premiere of Wuthering Heights on Thursday evening, Robbie told the Press Association: “I love watching romantic films.

Margot Robbie arriving for the UK premiere of Wuthering Heights, at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

“I love the escape that it offers, often diving into a world, especially like this one which is so big and cinematic and a time without cellphones often makes things feel more romantic.”

Speaking about the pressure of adapting a classic for the big screen, Robbie, who was also a producer of the film, added: “Knowing how much the book means to Emerald was the best place to start.

“Knowing that she was writing it from a place of massive respect and love for the original source material was the most important thing.”

Robbie wore a Dilara Findikoglu, sheer, corseted, Gothic gown with moss green, blooming seams and a matching choker.

She also wore a replica of Charlotte Bronte’s bracelet which is believed to have been woven out of the hair of her sisters: Emily and Anne; an example of the level of detail which has been incorporated into the production of the film which Robbie felt further honoured the author and her legacy.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi arrive for the UK premiere of Wuthering Heights, at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

Robbie plays the role of Catherine opposite fellow Australian actor Jacob Elordi’s Heathcliff.

The two previously worked together on Fennell’s 2023 psychological thriller, Saltburn, which starred Elordi with Robbie working on the project as a producer.

The film also features a soundtrack written by Brat singer Charli XCX, who initially was brought on the project to write one song but went on to write a full album which features the songs Chains of Love, Wall of Sound and House featuring the Velvet Underground’s John Cale.

Wuthering Heights premieres in the UK on February 13 with the accompanying album out on the same day.