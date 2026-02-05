Jack Thorne says Lord Of The Flies adaptation will explore male condition

Screenwriter Jack Thorne has said his upcoming adaptation of Lord Of The Flies will try to understand the male condition, and has revealed that each episode of the new four-part series will focus on a different character.

Thorne has reimagined William Golding’s 1954 literary classic, about young boys stranded on an island who descend into chaos, in a TV series set to hit viewers’ screens later this week.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the 47-year-old said his upcoming adaptation will try to “understand rather than denigrate” why men and boys may feel compelled to act the way they do.

When asked about the influence of the male condition in his work, Thorne said: “I think it’s something that fascinates me.

“I think that Lord Of The Flies is often seen as this story which is quite simple, there’s bad and there’s good.

“I think that when you get into the story, when you understand the way that Golding was trying to capture these boys, you discover that there’s huge complexity in how he talks about these kids.”

Speaking about the character of Jack Merridew, the strong-willed and egomaniacal antagonist of the novel, he said: “When I read the book as a kid, I thought (Jack) was one way.

“When I read him as an adult, he is full of remarkable tenderness.

“I think that matters.

“It’s understanding rather than denigrating.”

Thorne went on to say that his adaptation will see each episode focus on a different character in the novel as it tells the story chronologically, to help the audience “understand the story fully”.

He described the storytelling as “like a relay race”, and said: “You’re still telling the story chronologically.

“The way that the novel breaks down is almost perfect for that relay race.

Jack Thorne said the male condition ‘fascinates’ him (Ian West/PA)

“You start with Piggy’s perspective as they’re building the island, then as fractures start to appear, you focus on Jack, and see his point of view.

“That point of view, I think, is crucial to understand what then happens next when chaos starts to break out.

“You’re with Simon, and then as war takes over the island, you’re with the wonderful Ralph.”

He added: “Each time, you’re understanding the story from their point of view and you’re seeing the story from their point of view, but you’re understanding the story too.”

Thorne co-created and co-wrote Netflix hit Adolescence, which follows the story of a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate, and has scored wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

He has also won multiple Baftas and Olivier Awards and written scripts for film, TV and the stage.

Lord Of The Flies will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on February 8 from 9pm.

The full interview with Thorne can be heard on Thursday’s edition of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.