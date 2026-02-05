Gordon Ramsay: Feud with Adam Peaty’s family is ‘upsetting’

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has said a feud with his son-in-law Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty’s family is “upsetting”, according to reports.

Ramsay told the Daily Mail he and his wife Tana had “welcomed” Peaty’s family when he got together with their daughter Holly.

The model, who now uses the name Holly Ramsay Peaty, married Peaty in a star-studded ceremony at Bath Abbey in December.

The wedding came amid reports of a family feud which, according to the Daily Mail, escalated after Peaty’s mother Caroline was not invited to the bride’s hen do.

Ramsay told the Daily Mail: “It’s just upsetting.

“It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing – none of what you’ve read: no rudeness, no ignorance – we welcomed them.

“We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty.”

Asked if he thought their issues could be resolved, the restaurateur said they were “very mindful” the newlyweds want to get on with their lives.

Ramsay added: “I would like to go up to Nottingham with Tana and see them and draw a line in the sand.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty before they married in December (Lucy North/PA)

Ramsay made the comments ahead of a new Netflix documentary, which follows the Michelin-starred chef ahead of the opening of three restaurants, a bar and a cooking academy at London’s 22 Bishopsgate.

The six-part series shows the build-up to the launch of the five businesses in the 63-storey skyscraper, which is costing him £20 million.

He and Tana, his wife of almost 30 years, have six children together.

The new docuseries will be available to watch on Netflix from February 18.