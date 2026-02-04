The Traitors stars Judy and Roxy Wilson back proposed rule changes to fostering

Mother-daughter duo Judy and Roxy Wilson have backed rule changes to fostering proposed by the Government, following their stint on BBC reality show The Traitors.

During her time on the show, viewers saw Roxy, 32, reveal her fellow “faithful” Judy, 60, is her adoptive mother, however the family connection was not revealed to the other contestants until they had both left the programme.

The pair have now backed plans which could see rules on fostering changed to ensure single or unmarried people, renters and those in full-time work can open their homes to children in need of care across England, in a bid to create up to 10,000 more foster care places by 2029/30.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Judy said fostering a child is “the most rewarding thing ever”, adding that “the best thing I ever did” was adopting Roxy.

She said she had three sons when she decided to adopt, and had initially taken in four-year-old Roxy for only a week while she was in the care of a foster family.

Judy said: “[Roxy] came for a week or so and she got flu, and basically [her foster family] said there’s no point in bringing her back. And she never left.”

Judy, who is from Doncaster, added: “As soon as I saw Roxy, I just fell in love with her, and the boys did as well. It was just incredible, the best thing I ever did. I just thought, if I can offer a child a home, why not?”

Roxy said she remembers overhearing Judy’s call to her foster carer telling her “don’t bring her back”, and said: “It wasn’t out the ordinary to not go back somewhere at that point.”

Roxy, who works as a recruiter and lives in Amsterdam, said Judy “snapped into action”, and said: “It went from being like, ‘oh my goodness, I’m not going back’, to ‘I’m here, I’m staying’.

Judy appeared on The Traitors alongside her daughter Roxy (Cody Burridge/BBC)

“I have been the luckiest person and blessed, absolutely couldn’t ask for anything better in my life.”

Roxy, who announced she is pregnant with her first child last month, said: “Hopefully I’ll be a great mum myself, and look after my daughter the way that I’ve been brought up.”

Judy, who works as a child liaison officer, said she thinks some people are “scared” to put themselves forward to become foster carers.

She said: “Sometimes, there’s not much support out there. That’s why we’re saying this today.

“We have children that come from all different walks of life, and we need them to be in a normal, stable life.”

When asked what she would say to anyone considering fostering, Judy said: “I would just say do it, because… it’s the most rewarding thing ever.”

During their time on The Traitors, Roxy spoke about how she was adopted by an “amazing woman”, but did not reveal to the other contestants that her mother is Judy.

The latest series of the hit show saw Judy become the first contestant to be voted off the show, while Roxy made it to the penultimate episode before being “killed off” by the murderous traitors, who won the show.