Jesy Nelson is not going to stop talking about her twin babies’ diagnosis

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has she is not going to stop talking about her twin babies’ SMA1 (spinal muscular atrophy) diagnosis until “something changes”.

The 34-year-old, who gave birth to twins Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster prematurely in May with fiance Zion Foster, revealed in a post on Instagram last month that they had been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition.

Speaking to the Press Association, the singer said she posted the video to raise awareness about SMA1, and said she hopes her advocacy will save others from the “horrendous heartbreak” she has been through.

Nelson said: “The whole reason that I made that video about the girls’ diagnosis is if one person sees this video and spots these signs in their baby and catches it early, then maybe they’ll get the diagnosis and have the treatment.

“They won’t have to go through this horrendous heartbreak that I’ve been through.”

When announcing her babies’ condition last month, Nelson said her daughters’ diagnosis would mean they are unlikely to ever be able to walk or regain their neck strength.

She told the Press Association that spotting the condition early is “life-changing”, adding: “It’s a matter of ‘your child will be disabled’ or ‘your child will walk’.”

The condition causes muscle weakness, movement problems, problems with breathing and swallowing, muscle tremors, and bone and joint problems, according to the NHS website.

Nelson is also starting a petition to get screening for the condition added to the newborn blood spot screening test, also known as the heel prick test, which the NHS says is a test offered to every baby at five days old to screen for nine rare but serious health conditions.

Nelson said spotting SMA1 early on is ‘life-changing’ (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The singer met with Health Secretary Wes Streeting last month to speak about the life-changing impact early detection of the condition could have had on her twins.

Nelson said: “He said he’s committed to doing whatever he can to help get this change.

“I just really hope that he is true to his word and he and he does make it happen.

“It was a positive move. It was the right step forward. I’m not going to stop talking about this until something changes.”

Speaking about her recent activism, she added: “It has caused a lot of commotion and it’s been amazing because the SMA community have been screaming and shouting about this for years, and it’s never been taken seriously.

“I’m just really praying that it does eventually get changed sooner rather than later.”

Nelson also experienced a series of complications during her pregnancy, including twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), which she documented on social media.

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix is an upcoming six-part Prime Video documentary series which will follow Nelson’s life outside the girl band, including her pregnancy, struggles with the pressure of fame and her mental health battles.

Nelson said she initially wanted to film the documentary to give her something to “watch back with my girls”.

However, she revealed that within two days of filming, she found out she had TTTS and had to undergo an emergency procedure due to the condition, which the NHS says is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the placenta which leads to an imbalanced blood flow from one twin to the other.

Nelson said: “No-one could have ever prepared me for what was then about to play out.

“I’m just so grateful, even though it was horrific – and it’s still ongoing, the stuff that I’ve been through – that the cameras were there to film it.”

She added: “I just want to raise as much awareness now as possible about all the stuff that I have been through, especially now with the girls’ diagnosis.”

Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix will launch on Prime Video on February 13.