Jason Derulo will bid ‘farewell’ to current persona as ‘a new Jason is arising’

US singer-songwriter Jason Derulo has said after his latest world tour he will bid a “farewell” to his persona, adding that: “A new Jason is arising.”

The 36-year-old musician released his latest album, The Last Dance (Part One) last month, and is currently on the UK leg of his world tour with shows in Leeds, Manchester and Dublin.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Derulo described his latest record and current tour as a “final bow to the Jason that you’ve once known”.

The singer-songwriter said he is saying ‘farewell’ to his persona (Ian West/PA)

He said: “Life takes us on these crazy twists and turns. And I think with every battle, you can either allow it to break you or build you stronger.

“I think as I grow as a man, the music does the same thing. It changes, right? I’m dressing different, I’m going to different kinds of places to eat. It’s just the evolution of a man.”

Speaking to presenter Susanna Reid and former politician Ed Balls, the singer said he is “moving forward” in his life and will present himself in a new way, adding: “A different version of me will start to arise.”

Derulo, best known for hits including Whatcha Say and Savage Love, said: “I’ll still do my old songs. The worst thing in the world for me is when I go to a concert and people don’t play the song that I like the most.”

Jason Derulo described his latest album as ‘nostalgic’ and ‘something of 2016’ (Ian West/PA)

He described his new album as “very nostalgic”, and said: “For me, it feels like something of 2016, and that’s the celebration that I wanted to bring for the first part.

“The second part of the album will be the introduction to the new me, and the new ways.”

The singer has not yet announced the release date for his upcoming album, The Last Dance (Part Two), which is set to showcase the “new Jason”.

Derulo said he is still himself, but confirmed “there will be a shift” in his persona.

When asked about the changes that fans can expect, he said: “Even if you come to my show now and you’ve been to my tour, say, two years ago, it’ll be very different, you know?”

Derulo rose to fame in the late 2000s, with a string of successful dance-pop hits, including In My Head, Ridin’ Solo and Talk Dirty.

He has gone on to achieve 14 platinum singles in the US, and has had five UK number one singles.