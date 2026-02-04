Amy Dowden ‘forever grateful’ to those who saved her from breast cancer

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has said she is “forever grateful” to those who saved and supported her through breast cancer.

The Welsh dancer, 35, has documented her breast cancer treatments online, after being diagnosed in 2023, including chemotherapy and two mastectomies, the most recent procedure taking place in November.

She marked World Cancer Day on Wednesday with an emotional video on Instagram which included clips of her being treated in hospital, losing her hair, and returning to the Strictly dancefloor.

“Please check yourself and if you notice any changes with your body or how you feel please book an apt with your GP!

“Forever grateful to the Drs, nurses, paramedics, NHS, researchers, volunteers, charities and to all those individuals who have helped and supported me!”

She went on to describe how she felt after receiving her diagnosis, and that her life would “never be the same”.

She continued: “I’m so grateful to those above who saved me, made me stronger and even more determined!”

Dowden celebrated how far she has come and her determination to keep pushing herself to be the best version she can be.

Amy Dowden a the Pride of Britain Awards in October (Ian West/PA)

She also referred to the late cancer campaigner Nicky Newman, who positively urged people to “go grab life”.

Dowden added: “Welsh love to all those affected by cancer especially those finding today tough!”

She has documented her cancer experience online and previously told the Press Association that she will use her platform, of more than 727,000 followers on Instagram, “for the rest of my life”, to campaign for greater awareness.

Dowden missed out on a celebrity partner on Strictly in 2023 amid her treatment but has since returned to the BBC One dancing show.

She praised the show for getting her through the “darkest of times” and being a form of escapism for others who are also struggling.