Aldis Hodge on how filming Cross series gave him new insight into black policing

American actor Aldis Hodge says filming the crime thriller series Cross deepened his understanding of policing, particularly for black officers.

The series, based on characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series, follows two detectives as they pursue some of America’s most dangerous killers.

Hodge, 39, leads the cast in the titular role of Alex Cross, a detective driven by an obsessive determination to delve into the minds of both killers and victims.

He stars alongside Isaiah Mustafa, who plays Detective John Sampson, Cross’s partner.

Aldis Hodge as Alex Cross and Isaiah Mustafa as John Sampson (Ian Watson/Prime Video/PA)

The show returns for its second season with Cross in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates.

The Black Mirror actor said playing Cross helped him better understand the challenges faced by black officers.

“I think it’s further enhanced my established perspective, because prior to taking on this role I’d spent many years interviewing different cops, particularly black cops and black detectives,” he told the Press Association.

“I found that they were very much aware of quite a few issues within precincts and districts.

“The challenge I heard most consistently was trying to do the job right while dealing with front-facing racism and bias and at the same time navigating relationships with communities that do not trust them.”

He added: “So how do they create a sense of trust and an environment where they can operate, move through it, and still feel good about themselves while facing so many challenges on all sides?

“I found it further emboldened the stories I’d already known and I was glad we were able to explore them in an organic way.”

Aldis Hodge said he went on a ride-along in Washington DC to see police officers work on the front line (Suzan Moore/PA)

Hodge says that before filming series one, he and his fellow cast members went out with officers in Washington DC.

“When we did the first season, before we started shooting, we went to DC, and we actually did some ride-alongs with real detectives and cops and we went into the districts,” he said.

“There was one detective that I was interviewing, and, you know, he worked a lot of homicide cases, a lot of cases that involved family and kids and things like that. So he had a rough, rough go at it.

“The job of policing challenges your views, to challenge your mental and emotional safety, and he’s helping to hold on to himself. So I think Cross goes through that on a regular basis.”

Cross Season 2 launches on Prime Video on Wednesday, February 11.