Nelson Peltz praises ‘great’ son-in-law Brooklyn Peltz Beckham amid family feud

US billionaire Nelson Peltz has praised his “great” son-in-law, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, following his public family fallout.

Brooklyn, who married Peltz’s daughter Nicola in 2022, shared an explosive statement on Instagram in January, accusing his parents, former footballer Sir David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, of controlling narratives in the press.

The statement made headlines around the world, with the internet dissecting the allegations, which included claims that the pair tried to “ruin” his relationship with Nicola.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s Invest Live event in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, businessman Peltz jokingly made reference to the public dispute and said: “Has my family been in the press lately? I haven’t noticed that at all.”

When asked about whether he offers his family advice, he said: “I do. My advice is, stay the hell out of the press.

“How much good did that do?” he joked.

“My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that’s not for coverage here today.

“My daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”

Brooklyn Beckham, pictured with his wife Nicola, claimed that his parents tried to ‘ruin’ his relationship (Ian West/PA)

Earlier in January, Brooklyn shared a statement on his Instagram story accusing his parents of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over all else and that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family.

He went on to say that he does not want to “reconcile” with his family, confirming rumours that have swirled of a family dispute.

Sir David and Lady Beckham have yet to comment directly on the statement.