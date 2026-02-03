Molly-Mae Hague and Scott Mills to take part in Celebrity Bake Off

Radio DJ Scott Mills, social media star Molly-Mae Hague and singer Rag’n’Bone Man are among a host of well-known faces taking part in this year’s Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Other participants including TV star and broadcaster Vicky Pattison, actor Ralf Little, singer Mutya Buena, and comedian Richard Herring will also compete in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4 this spring.

Joining Paul Hollywood at the judging table is Bake Off: The Professionals judge and internationally renowned pastry chef, Cherish Finden, while Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will host.

Also taking part in the baking competition are TV and radio presenter Mark Wright, YouTuber and presenter Nella Rose, comedian Jon Richardson, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, and podcast host Sam Thompson.

They will compete against actress Roisin Conaty, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa, actor Emmett J Scanlan, DJ Aston Merrygold, broadcaster Edith Bowman, comedian Alex Brooker, and actress Ambika Mod.

The line-up is completed by comedians Joe Wilkinson, Babatunde Aleshe, Rose Matafeo, Tom Davis and Judi Love, who will all step into the tent to take on the show’s signature, technical and showstopper challenges.

Each episode will feature different celebrities, who will each endeavour to impress the judges and avoid a soggy bottom.

By the end of each show, only one star will rise above the rest and be crowned Star Baker.

Finden said: “I am delighted to be joining Paul in judging Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C).

“Stepping from the professional kitchen into the famous Bake Off tent felt like my first day of school – my heart was racing and I had butterflies in my tummy!

“Whilst I definitely haven’t left my ruler at home, judging these wonderful celebrities is about more than just precision, it’s about spreading joy and supporting a meaningful cause.

“To be part of SU2C and see the contestants push themselves out of their comfort zone for such a good cause was simply brilliant.”

SU2C is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, with all of the money donated funding research.