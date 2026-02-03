Mark Ronson to be honoured with outstanding contribution award at 2026 Brits

Record producer and DJ Mark Ronson will be honoured with the outstanding contribution to music award at the 2026 Brit Awards later this month, and has said he is “beyond grateful”.

The 50-year-old musician will be given the gong at the ceremony on February 28, where he will also perform at the show.

Ronson said: “This is the most meaningful honour of my career. I think of the times I’ve watched artists I revere accept this same award. The idea that I’m now standing in that lineage feels impossible.

Ronson said receiving the outstanding contribution to music award is the most ‘meaningful honour’ of his career (Sthanlee Mirador/PA)

“I left England as a kid, but this country runs through everything I’ve made. The UK artists I’ve worked with – their brilliance and refusal to compromise – shaped not just my work but how I understand what music should do.

“And more than anything, it’s the crowds here who’ve sustained and showed up for me. The fans, the festival crowds, the record buyers and streamers – the love has always been overwhelming. I’m beyond grateful for all of it.”

Ronson follows in the footsteps of stars including David Bowie, Oasis, Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams and Pink, who have previously won the award.

The London-born musician, who was raised in the US, is best known for his collaborations on hit songs such as Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk and Miley Cyrus’s Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.

Over his two-decade career, Ronson has won a string of awards including two Brits and nine Grammy awards.

He received an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the song Shallow, which he co-wrote with popstar Lady Gaga for the critically acclaimed film, A Star Is Born (2018).

Ronson also produced the late Amy Winehouse’s award-winning album, Back To Black (2006), and has worked with artists including Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith and Lily Allen.

Mark Ronson produced Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black album (PA)

Stacey Tang, chairwoman of the 2026 Brit Awards Committee and co-president of RCA Records at Sony Music UK, said: “Mark’s creative influence spans every corner of contemporary culture.

“He has shaped the musical landscape globally with incredible albums, his own artist releases as well as those in collaboration with phenomenal talents he has discovered and nurtured.

“Mark has an extraordinary ability to elevate each project he works on. This award recognises his huge contribution to British music’s global story and cements his place as one of the most innovative creators of our time.”

Ronson will take the stage at Manchester’s Co-Op live to perform at the Brit Awards.

Other artists who are set to perform at the ceremony include former One Direction star Harry Styles, Grammy-winner Olivia Dean and rock band Wolf Alice.

The Brit Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall, will be broadcast live on February 28 on ITV and ITVX.