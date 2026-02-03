Lord Of The Dance anniversary show cancelled amid legal dispute

The Lord Of The Dance 30th anniversary show, due to take place at the Arena in Dublin this week, has been cancelled amid an ongoing legal row.

In a statement, a solicitor for Switzer Consulting Limited said the performance had been called off with “immediate effect”.

Describing the firm as the “owner of the show and the intellectual property rights”, the statement said: “This decision has not been taken lightly.

“Switzer fully recognises and regrets the disappointment this will cause to fans and ticket holders who were looking forward to the performance.”

On Thursday, a legal order blocking Michael Flatley from engaging with the Lord Of The Dance production was overturned by a court in Belfast.

Switzer Consulting had taken legal action in a civil case against the choreographer and dancer for alleged breach of contract, relating to an agreement the firm says was reached to allow it to run the dance shows.

In its statement, the organisation said: “Despite extensive efforts to find a workable solution that would have allowed the performance to proceed, Switzer was ultimately unable to obtain the assurances required to proceed responsibly.”

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast after the judgment on Thursday, Flatley said the families of the show’s dancers, cast and crew had flown in for the performance.

He said: “We’re going to lift the roof on Thursday.

“This will be the greatest version of this show that you will ever see.”

Switzer said ticket refunds will be administered by promoters and ticketing agents.