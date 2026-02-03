KPop Demon Hunters stars to perform at Baftas in first live show outside of US

The singing stars behind hit film KPop Demon Hunters will take to the stage at the 2026 Bafta film awards.

The performance marks their first live performance together outside of the US, according to Bafta.

The Netflix musical movie follows fictional K-pop band Huntr/x – made up of Rumi, Mira and Zoey – who moonlight as demon hunters to protect their fans from ever-present supernatural danger.

The singing voices behind the K-pop superstars – Ejae (Rumi), Audrey Nuna (Mira) and Rei Ami (Zoey) – will perform their hit single Golden at the award ceremony this month.

It comes as the band made history last weekend after Golden became the first K-Pop song to win a Grammy Award, taking home the prize for the best song written for visual media.

The group said: “Performing at the Bafta film awards is a golden moment that our younger selves could never have imagined.

“We’re so proud to represent Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters and spread the film’s positive message to fans around the globe.”

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content, said the film has had a “phenomenal impact on the hearts and minds of audiences of all ages around the world”, adding: “We are thrilled the talented singers behind Huntr/x will bring their K-pop energy to the EE Bafta film awards next month.

“Not only are we here to celebrate exceptional films and the people who make them, we also want to create an unmissable night of entertainment, and we can’t wait to roll out the EE Bafta film awards red carpet for such an iconic trio.”

KPop Demon Hunters was released on Netflix in June 2025, and stars The Hangover’s Ken Jeong, and Hellboy actor Daniel Dae Kim, as well as the K-pop superstars.

Two months after its release, the film became the streaming giant’s most popular film, according Netflix website Tudum.

The film has since been nominated for an Oscar, and has secured a string of trophies including at the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice awards.

Hunrt/x’s headline track from the film, Golden, topped the Billboard chart in the US for eight consecutive weeks and the UK charts for 10 non-consecutive weeks, and made Spotify’s top 10 of songs streamed globally in 2025.

Last August, Golden climbed to the top of the official singles chart, becoming the first K-pop number one in 13 years.

The Bafta film awards will be held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, and will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday February 22.