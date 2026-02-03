Grammy win is ‘incredible, surreal and beautiful’, Lola Young says

Singer Lola Young has described her Grammy win as an “incredible, surreal and beautiful” moment.

The 25-year old singer took home her first Grammy on Sunday for best pop solo performance with her hit song Messy.

Following the ceremony, the star celebrated her win in a post shared on Instagram on Tuesday featuring a number of photographs including one of her receiving the accolade from Brat star Charli XCX.

She said: “I won a Grammy baby!!!

“This has been such an incredible, surreal and beautiful moment for me.

“I want to thank you all for all the love, patience and support you’ve shown me.

“I love you.”

The rising British pop star delivered a powerful performance of the award-winning song during the ceremony with an intimate version of the track, seated at a piano in a red tartan outfit.

The performance comes after she announced in September last year that she would be “going away for a while” and cancelled her tour dates after she collapsed on stage during a New York concert.

Lola Young performing on the Woodsies Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

In a post on Instagram in December, Young said she would “gradually” return to performing and “pursuing” her dreams in 2026.

Young was also nominated for the best new artist award but missed out to fellow British star Olivia Dean.

The pair are the most nominated acts for year’s Brit Awards ceremony with five nods each.

Young is up for best pop act, artist of the year, breakthrough act, best alternative and rock act and best song with her single Messy.