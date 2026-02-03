Doctor Who fans get chance to bid for famous props

Doctor Who fans have a “rare opportunity” to bid for items of memorabilia from the long-running sci-fi drama when they go up for auction.

Among the most significant items to go under the hammer are a sonic screwdriver used by David Tennant when he returned as the 14th doctor – and the Joy To The World light-up sonic screwdriver brandished by the 15th doctor, Ncuti Gatwa.

The lots, which are available for public sale by BBC Studios for the first time, also include a screen-matched cracked Tardis from the series 13 New Year’s Eve special, Eve Of The Daleks.

The online auction is being held by Propstore, and with all lots starting at £100 it said it offers an accessible entry point for both fans and seasoned collectors alike.

The online auction has more than 200 lots, including the ‘cracked Tardis’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In addition, 20% of the hammer proceeds will be donated to BBC Children In Need.

The collection will be auctioned online from Tuesday and runs to February 19.

It spans multiple eras of the Whoniverse, featuring material from when Tennant played the 10th doctor from 2005 to 2010, through to his return as the 14th doctor in 2023, and to Gatwa from 2023 to 2025.

Other recognisable pieces include the NSDA4 Dalek from series seven’s Asylum Of The Daleks.

This dalek has appeared in every dalek story since 2012, as well as being used extensively in official promotional appearances, including at Buckingham Palace alongside doctors past and present.

Among the many costumes and props on offer are River Song’s (Alex Kingston) costume from Rain Gods, Amy Pond’s (Karen Gillan) ensemble from series five’s Amy’s Choice, and Gatwa’s outfit from series two’s The Reality War.

Propstore chief executive Stephen Lane said: “This is a truly special collection that reflects the depth, imagination and enduring legacy of Doctor Who.

“Propstore is incredibly proud to be working with BBC Studios to bring these remarkable artefacts to auction and to help find them new homes where they’ll be appreciated and preserved.

“Supporting BBC Children In Need through this sale makes it even more meaningful, and we’re excited to offer fans and collectors the chance to own a piece of television history while contributing to an important cause.”

Sarah Bold, head of marketing, global brands and licensing at BBC Studios, said: “Doctor Who has an extraordinary legacy, and this auction is a rare opportunity for fans to own pieces that have shaped its history.

“We’re proud to partner with Propstore on an event that not only raises vital funds for BBC Children In Need, but also helps ensure these iconic items are preserved and appreciated for generations to come.”