‘Culture is something that we all share’: Riz Ahmed on his South Asian Hamlet

Riz Ahmed says he hopes his contemporary South Asian take on Hamlet will encourage audiences to see themselves in the story.

The 43-year-old British-Pakistani actor said it has taken 13 years to adapt and bring his version of Shakespeare’s classic tale to the screen.

Directed by Aneil Karia, the film is set in London and sees Ahmed star in the title role within a wealthy British South Asian family.

The modern adaptation also stars The Rings of Power actress Morfydd Clark, Hamnet actor Joe Alwyn, Homeland actor Art Malik and Mr Turner actor Timothy Spall.

Riz Ahmed says his adaptation of Hamlet has taken more than a decade to adapt (Hamlet Film Production/PA)

“Once I knew I wanted to play Hamlet and that we wanted it to feel real and grounded, it followed naturally that the family would be South Asian,” Ahmed told the Press Association.

“From there, it became set within a specific community.

“That wasn’t meant to be too much of a statement, but if people take it as one about who these stories belong to, and who belongs in these kinds of stories, I think that, particularly at this moment, can only be a positive thing.”

The story, which sees a son driven mad by his father’s death, leading to deadly consequences for all, was filmed as an action thriller.

Ahmed, who was nominated for an Oscar for the film The Sound Of Metal, believes the story relates heavily to South Asian culture.

“I think we really need to understand that culture is something we share, something we all contribute to,” he said.

“Stories like Hamlet are drawn from deep, ancient myths that transcend any one culture. For that reason, the first words you hear in our film come from the Hindu sacred text, the Bhagavad Gita, which itself resonates with the story of Hamlet.

“I hope it helps people to blow the story wide open in their minds, in terms of what it can be and who can be in it.”

Riz Ahmed hopes the adaptation is accessible for everyone (PA)

Karia, who has also directed episodes of the hit crime show Top Boy, said the elements of honour and family in Shakespeare’s plays reflect South Asian culture.

“What was also interesting on the journey of making this film was the resonance and the connections we kept finding between the text and South Asian culture,” said the British Indian director.

“This play can understandably feel ancient and slightly fantastical, with its elements of ghosts, family honour, and rules around who you can marry.

“In some adaptations, these aspects feel antiquated or whimsical, but amazingly, they remain relevant in present-day South Asian culture.

“We were constantly discovering connections that felt particularly pertinent, which made everything feel more real.”

Ahmed adds that this isn’t a “stop to be clever” version of Shakespeare.

“It’s about feeling it in a visceral way, constantly under pressure and on the move,” he said.

“That’s the version of Hamlet Aneil has created, and I think it’s one that audiences really connect with.”

Hamlet opens in cinemas in the UK on Friday.