BTS to play live reunion concert and documentary on Netflix

K-pop superstars BTS will launch their comeback with a live reunion concert on Netflix, as well as a documentary.

Band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will reunite on stage on March 21 for a show at historic Gwanghwamun, the main gate of the Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul.

The event, which will be streamed on Netflix around the world, comes on the heels of the announcement of BTS’s fifth studio album and a world tour.

The album, Arirang, has been described as a “deeply reflective body of work that explores their identity and roots”.

After the release, the band will embark on a world tour across Asia, North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and beyond.

A film about the making of the comeback album, called BTS: The Return, will arrive on Netflix on March 27.

The film, directed by Bao Nguyen, will follow the group as they make music together after completing South Korea’s mandatory military service.

It will take fans “through moments of doubt, laughter and rediscovery” as the band “create new music that reflects who they are now”, Netflix said, adding: “Intimate, emotional and often joyful, BTS: The Return is a story only BTS can tell: a portrait of resilience, brotherhood and reinvention.”

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond The Scene, launched in 2013 and were the first K-pop group to become global megastars.

BTS during the filming of the Graham Norton Show in 2018 (Tom Haines/PA)

They are best known for the hits including Dynamite – their first English-language single, which earned them their first Grammy nomination and propelled them to be named Time’s Entertainer of the Year 2020 – and Butter.

On June 14 2022, the group announced a pause in group activities to enable the members to complete 18 months of mandatory military service.

The members began enlisting in staggered phases, and all had completed their service by June 2025.

BTS The Comeback Live: Arirang will be streamed live on Netflix on March 21.

BTS: The Return will be launched on March 27.