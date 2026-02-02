Tyler, The Creator and Justin Bieber wow crowds with Grammy Awards performances

US rapper Tyler, The Creator crashed a Ferrari and Justin Bieber made his return to the Grammy Awards stage for the first time in four years in some of the 2026 ceremony’s most notable performances.

Elsewhere, British singer Lola Young made her return to public live performance with a rendition of Messy, and tributes were paid to Ozzy Osbourne, D’Angelo and Roberta Flack.

Justin Bieber performs Yukon during the 68th annual Grammy Awards (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Here are some of the most notable performances of the night.

Tyler, The Creator

In arguably the night’s most impressive performance, US rapper Tyler, The Creator began performing Thought I Was Dead while dressed as the character on the cover of Chromakopia, the album the song is on, with a sign behind him that read “not 4 sale”.

Tyler then changed into a red and white outfit to perform Sugar On My Tongue from his latest album, Don’t Tap The Glass. The second half of the performance featured the rapper climbing into a red Ferrari F40 and crashing it into a dancer, before the petrol station behind him exploded.

Justin Bieber

Singer Bieber was praised for a “captivating performance” by presenter Trevor Noah as he made his return to the Grammy Awards.

The 31-year-old performed Yukon from Swag, which was his first studio album in four years when it was released in July last year, as he marked his first appearance at the awards ceremony since 2022.

The singer appeared on stage in just a pair of grey shorts with a guitar around his neck, and using a drum machine, with a mirror placed next to him.

Towards the end of his performance, he walked off with his arms folded behind his back, before returning to switch the drum machine off.

Noah described the performance as “captivating” and said “the feeling in the room was amazing”.

Lola Young

Rising British pop star Young delivered a powerful performance of her single Messy as she made her return to performing publicly, having sung at Spotify’s best new artist party on Thursday.

The 25-year-old performed an intimate version of the track, seated at a piano in a red tartan outfit.

It comes after she announced in September last year that she would be “going away for a while” and cancelled her tour dates after she collapsed on stage during a New York concert.

In a post on Instagram in December, Young said she would “gradually” return to performing and “pursuing” her dreams in 2026.

Jack, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, shed tears during a performance in tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne (Jacob Kind/PA)

Post Malone, Slash and Chad Smith in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Rapper Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Guns And Roses members Duff McKagan and Slash, performed a raucous version of Black Sabbath’s 1970 song War Pigs in tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who died last year aged 76.

Osbourne’s children, Kelly and Jack, and his widow, Sharon, could be seen in tears in the audience during the performance.

At the end, Malone said: “Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much.”

Lauryn Hill in tribute to D’Angelo and Roberta Flack

Singer and rapper Lauryn Hill was joined by the likes of funk legend Chaka Khan, pop star John Legend, R&B star Leon Thomas and singer Jon Batiste to perform a medley of D’Angelo and Roberta Flack songs, including Brown Sugar and Nothing Even Matters.

Before singing Nothing Even Matters, Hill said: “D and I never got to do this one, stay together.”

Wearing a black dress, silver necklace and black sunglasses, Hill also sang Roberta Flack’s The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and Compared To What.

Lady Gaga

Pop superstar Lady Gaga performed her hit single Abracadabra dressed in an abstract red outfit, completed with a black headdress with red pipes spewing from it.

She played the keys on the track before performing a jerky dance routine.

Bruno Mars opened the show with K-Pop star Rose (File/Niall Carson/PA)

Addison Rae

Rising pop star Addison Rae’s performance echoed last year’s from Charli XCX, with the singer beginning outside of the venue on the back of a truck in a purple outfit, removing her cape to reveal a bralette and shorts.

She sung Fame Is A Gun surrounded by male dancers in suits.

Bruno Mars and Rose

Bruno Mars and K-pop star Rose, who wore a floaty white dress, opened the Grammy Awards with a raucous performance of their single APT.

Alex Warren

US pop star Alex Warren began his performance of Ordinary at a popcorn stand outside of the arena before making his way to an elevating platform, which lifted him into the air above his band.