Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Justin Bieber snubbed at 2026 Grammy Awards

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter, The Subway singer Chappell Roan and Canadian star Justin Bieber are among the acts who were snubbed at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Carpenter had been up for six awards, including record of the year and song of the year for Manchild, and album of the year for Man’s Best Friend, but left empty-handed after rapper Kendrick Lamar won record of the year, Billie Eilish took song of the year and Bad Bunny claimed the album gong.

Bieber had been up for four awards, including album of the year for Swag, but went home empty-handed, while Good Luck Babe singer Roan had been nominated for record of the year and best pop solo performance, being beaten by British singer Lola Young to the latter.

Bruno Mars was also snubbed. The 40-year-old was up for three awards for his song APT, a collaboration with K-pop singer Rose, including song of the year and record of the year.

Veteran British singer Sir Elton John missed out on two awards for two collaborations with US singer Brandi Carlile, in best song written for visual media for Never Too Late from his documentary film, and best traditional pop vocal album for Who Believes In Angels?.

Sir Elton has been nominated for 37 Grammys and has won five.

Rising girl group Katseye missed out on their first Grammy on two occasions, being beaten by London-born star Olivia Dean in the best new artist category, and also missing out in the best pop duo/group performance with Gabriela.

Another British star, PinkPantheress, was also snubbed, having been up for her song Illegal in the best dance pop recording category, and for her album Fancy That, which was beaten by countrywoman FKA Twigs’s Eusexua.

Fred Again also went home empty-handed, having been nominated for best dance/electronic album and best dance/electronic recording.