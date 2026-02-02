Michael Jackson biopic trailer sees Jafaar Jackson step into King of Pop’s shoes

Actor Jaafar Jackson can be seen taking on the role of his uncle, pop superstar Michael Jackson, in a new trailer for the upcoming biopic about the life of the late singer.

The film, titled Michael, tells the story of Jackson’s life beyond his music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead singer of the Jackson 5, to the solo artist who wanted to become the biggest entertainer in the world.

In a trailer released by Universal Pictures UK, the 29-year-old actor can be seen in his feature film debut re-enacting some of the most memorable performances from Jackson’s career.

Jafaar is seen as Jackson during the early days of his career as part of the Jackson 5, which originally consisted of Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, but their brother Randy later replaced Jermaine.

The trailer shows the band, known for hits such as I Want You Back and ABC, performing on stage, with Jafaar seen sporting the striped black and white trousers Jackson famously wore during the group’s 1984 Victory Tour.

In the preview, Jackson, nicknamed the King of Pop, says: “I love my family, but I just wanna do my own thing. I just have all these ideas in my head, just got to get them out.”

He is then depicted during key moments in the pop star’s early solo career, such as dancing in his Beat It music video, and doing the popular zombie dance routine from his Thriller music video.

Jackson’s 1983 hit, Billie Jean, plays in the background of the trailer, and in between clips, text on the screen says: “This April, witness his rise, experience his genius, discover his legend.”

Michael Jackson, known as the King of Pop, died in 2009 (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Jackson, known as the King of Pop, died at the age of 50 in 2009.

Leading the cast is Jaafar Jackson, the son of Michael’s older brother Jermaine and his ex-wife Alejandra Genevieve.

He stars alongside The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’s Nia Long, Laura Harrier, who appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Juliano Krue Valdi of The Loud House.

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo also star in the film, which is directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Michael is due to be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on April 24.