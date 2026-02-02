Justin Bieber praised for ‘captivating performance’ as he makes Grammys return

Singer Justin Bieber has been praised for a “captivating performance” as he made his return to the Grammy Awards.

The 31-year-old performed Yukon from Swag, which was his first studio album in four years when it was released in July last year, as he marked his first appearance at the awards ceremony since 2022.

Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber arrive at the 68th annual Grammy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The singer appeared on stage in just a pair of grey shorts with a guitar around his neck, and using a drum machine, with a mirror placed next to him.

Towards the end of his performance, he walked off with his arms folded behind his back, before returning to switch the drum machine off.

The awards’ presenter Trevor Noah described the performance as “captivating” and said “the feeling in the room was amazing”.

Justin Bieber’s performance was described as ‘captivating’ (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The singer is nominated for four awards at the 2026 Grammys, including best pop vocal album, best R&B performance, best pop solo performance, and album of the year for Swag.

Bieber followed the 21-track album with the 23-track companion album Swag II in September 2025.

The records, which were released as a surprise, saw him reflect on his experiences as a husband and father, following online speculation around his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber.

In May last year, Hailey, who is is the daughter of US actor Stephen Baldwin and has been married to Bieber since 2018, told Vogue that postpartum life had been “very difficult” describing constant internet rumours as a “crazy life to live”.

Hailey Bieber has opened up about postpartum life following the birth of her son, Jack Blues, in 2024 (Doug Peters/PA)

She said giving birth to the couple’s son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024 was one of the “hardest things” she has ever done after going through an 18-hour labour.

Swag featured tracks titled Therapy Session, Dadz Love and Devotion, and is nominated in the album of the year category at this year’s awards, where it will face stiff competition from the likes of Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Tyler The Creator.

The record was released after teasers were posted on Instagram and mysterious billboards were put up in locations around the world, with the new album described as “some of his most personal music yet” by his label.

Swag followed 2021’s Justice album, which featured the UK top 10 singles Hold On, Peaches and Anyone, and was made in collaboration with Carter Lang, Dylan Wiggins, Daniel Caesar, Dijon, mk.gee, Daniel Chetrit, Eddie Benjamin, and Knox Fortune.

The Canadian singer, who began his career in his early teens, has had seven UK number one singles and two UK number one albums in Believe and Changes. He is best known for songs such as Baby, What Do You Mean and Sorry.

Bieber has been nominated for 27 and won two Grammy Awards, for best country duo/group performance for 10,000 Hours with Dan + Shay and best dance recording for Where Are U Now recorded with EDM duo Jack U, made up of DJs Skrillex and Diplo.

Bieber, who has released eight studio LPs, also recently launched his clothing and lifestyle brand SKYLRK.