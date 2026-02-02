Jack Thorne says Adolescence was influenced by Lord Of The Flies

Screenwriter Jack Thorne has said his Emmy award-winning script for Adolescence was influenced by his work on an adaption of Lord Of The Flies at the same time.

Thorne said the “savagery of the populism” seen by the 1954 literary classic’s author William Golding “has a lot of parallels with where we find ourselves now”.

He told the Big Issue: “Some of Golding’s story slipped into Adolescence, and I’m sure a bit of Adolescence slipped into Lord of the Flies.

“Lord of the Flies looks populism in the eye.”

He said of Golding: “He was trying to examine that moment of horror and the savagery of the populism he saw – and there is no doubt we are under the shadow of populism again.

“And we need to understand it. We need to understand how we behave. We need to understand how others around us will behave. This has a lot of parallels with where we find ourselves now.

“And it’s got more stark since I started working on this story. I don’t just mean in the United States. We’re seeing it everywhere. Everyone feels safe dividing themselves.”

Thorne also told the Big Issue that he did not agree with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy’s criticism of the BBC’s coverage of last year’s Glastonbury festival.

Thorne said: “Lisa Nandy’s comments on Glastonbury were really wrong. She went beyond the remit of what a culture secretary should do by demanding resignations.

“The charter renewal is a crucial moment, and I hope people within government treasure the BBC and realise how important it is.”

Thorne, who has won multiple Baftas and Olivier Awards and written scripts for film, TV and the stage, spoke to the Big Issue to commemorate 100 years since John Logie Baird showcased the first ever working television set in January 1926.

The full interview can be read in this week’s Television Special of the Big Issue, which is on sale from street vendors now.