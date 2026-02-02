‘It wasn’t easy’: Actress Charley Webb on mother’s dementia diagnosis

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb has spoken about her mother’s continuing struggle with early onset dementia, and the difficulty of having to “really push” for a diagnosis, saying “it wasn’t easy”.

In 2023, Webb, 37, first spoke about her mother’s diagnosis, at the age of 64, and she has since become an advocate for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she described the moment 10 years ago when she realised something was “not quite right” with her mother, and said: “She actually forgot something quite huge, something between me and her.

“I knew in that moment it was something she wouldn’t have forgotten.

“I think everyone around me at the time was like ‘you’re being dramatic, everything’s fine’, and I was like ‘no, something’s not right’. I just knew in my gut.”

Webb, who played Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap for almost two decades, said her mother was a “very organised person”, adding: “She was very on the ball with things, and it was just something that she’s dropped and I thought ‘there’s just something not quite right’.”

She said: “She was 64 when she got the diagnosis but of course, the symptoms come before that.

“It takes time to get the diagnosis and it wasn’t easy to get. I feel like it’s been a long, long time.”

The former Emmerdale star has spoken about her mother’s early onset dementia (Matt Crossick/PA)

The NHS website describes dementia as a syndrome associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning, including memory loss.

According to charity Dementia UK, early onset dementia, or “young onset dementia”, refers to a form of the condition which develops before the age of 65.

Speaking to presenters Susanna Reid and former politician Ed Balls, Webb said that receiving a diagnosis is “quite long” as the condition is often associated with old age, so the symptoms are not always recognised.

She said: “I wouldn’t delay getting a diagnosis because the process is quite long, especially for someone who is younger, because they sort of go, ‘oh, I think it could be this’.

“We got fobbed off with water infections and all sorts of things which can affect your memory.

“Really push for it, and do not take no for an answer.”

Charley Webb said it is important to ‘really push’ for a diagnosis (Ian West/PA)

Webb also spoke about putting her mother into a care home, and said it was a “relief” to see her in a “much healthier environment”.

She said: “I think you spend so much of your childhood having it in your head that ‘I’ll look after you when things go wrong’, or ‘I’ll be there, you’ve looked after me all those years’.

“Something like that is not possible and they do need specific care. As much as you want to be there and have them at your house, it’s not safe.”

Webb found fame in ITV’s Emmerdale, and has appeared in ITV crime series The Long Shadow (2023) and Channel 5 drama Ellis (2024).

Since speaking about her mother’s diagnosis in 2023, she has been vocal about raising awareness for the condition, and supported charities such as Alzheimer’s Research UK.