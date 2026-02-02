Emily Blunt makes Anne Hathaway eyebrow dig in Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

Emily Blunt makes a dig at Anne Hathaway’s eyebrows in the first trailer for the eagerly anticipated Devil Wears Prada sequel.

The Oscar nominee reprises her role as former magazine assistant Emily Charlton, while Hathaway’s Andy Sachs is the new features editor of the fictional Runway magazine.

Meryl Streep returns as formidable editor Miranda Priestley, and it is revealed she has no memory of Andy working for her – despite terrorising her for the duration of the first film.

The trailer opens with Miranda on the red carpet at a glittering event, to the soundtrack of Madonna’s hit Vogue, while Stanley Tucci’s Nigel says in a voiceover: “Runway. It’s not just a magazine. It’s a global icon.

“A winding road that brings us back. Together again.”

It shows Andy returning to the Runway offices and greeting Miranda, as Nigel says: “Well look what the TJ Maxx dragged in.”

Miranda looks baffled and asks him: “Sorry, who is this? Do you know her? Do I know her?”

(20th Century Studios)

The trailer ends with Emily coming face to face with Miranda and Andy, saying: “Am I having a hallucination?”

When Emily reminds Miranda she was at Runway at the same time as Andy, Miranda replies: “Really? Where was I?”

She later tells Andy: “You’ve changed, you have – you’re much more confident. Kept those eyebrows though, didn’t you?”

The sequel will be released in cinemas 20 years after the first instalment in 2006.

The film will introduce Sir Kenneth Branagh as Miranda’s husband, and new characters played by Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux and Lucy Liu.

It is directed by David Frankel and will be released in cinemas worldwide on May 1.