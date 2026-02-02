Drama unfolds in The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

The trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been released, and shows Anne Hathaway’s character reveal she is the new features editor of the fictional Runway magazine.

Hathaway reprises the role of journalist Andy Sachs, while Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also return to their characters – 20 years after the original film was released in 2006.

The trailer for the much-anticipated sequel is full of all the glamour and drama expected from the follow-up.

It opens with scenes of some of its characters being photographed in stunning dresses as they walk the carpet at an event, and also of them getting out of a helicopter.

Madonna’s Vogue plays out while Tucci’s voice can be heard saying over the top of it: “Runway. It’s not just a magazine. It’s a global icon.

“A winding road that brings us back. Together again.”

The trailer sees Hathaway’s character reunited with Runway magazine’s formidable editor Miranda Priestly, played by Streep, and former colleague Emily Charlton, played by Blunt.

A clip of a scene shows Hathaway introduce herself as the new features editor at the magazine.

The film, which is set in New York, also introduces Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux and Lucy Liu as new characters.

It is directed by David Frankel and is set to be released in cinemas worldwide on May 1.