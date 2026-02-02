Doechii confirms new album after winning best music video at the Grammys

US rapper Doechii has confirmed she is planning to release a new album after winning best music video for her song Anxiety at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Jaylah Hickmon, wowed crowds with her performance at last year’s event, at which she became the third woman to win best rap album for her record Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Asked about her flowing red and purple Roberto Cavalli dress, the Denial Is A River rapper said: “I’m in a different head space, I have a new album coming, and so I just want people to get a visual representation of how I’m feeling as a woman right now.”

She added: “I think that I just bought my first home, my priorities are kind of different now, I’m focused on home life, I’m focused on beauty, I’m focused on womanhood, and I just think these fabrics, the beads, natural hair, it’s just, it’s all coming back to me, and I love it.”

Doechii won best music video at the awards (Doug Peters/PA)

It comes after the star released the single Girl, Get Up with R&B singer SZA late last year.

Speaking about the success of Anxiety, she said: “I did not see Anxiety coming at all, even when people demanded that I drop it on TikTok, I did not see that coming, and especially it becoming worldwide.

“I mean, it’s completely changed my life, and it’s also inspired me that you know, all of the songs that I think are probably throwaways, could be sleeper hits, so drop the music…

“When it went viral, I mean, I was like, ‘why are you guys even interested in this song? What’s happening right now? This is so old’, so I think just the shock of that alone was just like crazy.”

Doechii has had two UK top 10 singles in the UK in Denial Is A River and Anxiety, and a hit album in Alligator Bites Never Heal.