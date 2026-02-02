Aimee Lou Wood and Ben Whishaw to star in one-off reading of Dennis Kelly play

Award-winning actors Aimee Lou Wood and Ben Whishaw will take to the stage in London this spring for a one-off performance – a reading of acclaimed writer Dennis Kelly’s debut play, Debris.

Wood, 31, known for Sex Education and The White Lotus, and Whishaw, 45, known as the voice of Paddington Bear in the hit film franchise, will take on the roles of siblings trying to make sense of their dysfunctional childhood in the reading of the one-act play.

The play, which premiered over 20 years ago, follows Michelle (Wood) and her brother Michael (Whishaw) in the aftermath of their parents’ death, with Michael bringing home a baby he found which he named Debris.

Ben Whishaw is best known as the voice of Paddington Bear in the hit film franchise (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was the first play by award-winning screenwriter Kelly, also known for writing the book for the stage musical of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, and the screenplay for its 2022 film adaptation.

Debris premiered in 2003 at the Latchmere Theatre (now known as Theatre 503), a venue which seeks to help debut playwrights.

The upcoming star-studded performance is part of a fundraising event, which will be hosted by London venues Theatre 503 and The Cinema In The Power Station.

Theatre 503 co-chief executives Anthony Simpson-Pike and Emily Carewe said: “We’re proud to return to Dennis Kelly’s Debris for this special event celebrating the power of a debut play, and thrilled to welcome the brilliant Ben and Aimee.

“This event is both a celebration of our past and a rallying cry for what comes next – a future made possible by vital support from those who believe in our small but mighty theatre.”

A spokesperson for The Cinema In The Power Station described the event as “very exciting”, adding: “As venues that share the same goal of showcasing entertainment, escapism and creativity, we couldn’t think of a better event to support our neighbour.”

Aimee Lou Wood rose to fame starring in Netflix comedy Sex Education (Ian West/PA)

Wood rose to fame starring in Netflix comedy Sex Education and has appeared in The White Lotus and Toxic Town, and is set to star as model Pattie Boyd in the upcoming Beatles biopics, which will be directed by British film-maker Sir Sam Mendes.

Whishaw has appeared in the Paddington film franchise as the voice of the bear, as well as TV dramas This Is Going To Hurt and Black Doves, and in the James Bond film franchise.

The production will take place at the The Cinema In The Power Station in London on March 4.

Tickets for patrons of Theatre 503 will go on sale on February 4, and a general ticket sale will open on February 11.