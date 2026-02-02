Adolescence, The Traitors and Gavin & Stacey among 2026 TV Choice Awards winners

Adolescence, The Traitors and Gavin & Stacey were among the winners at the 2026 TV Choice Awards.

Headline-making Netflix show Adolescence, which sparked a national conversation around online safety, took home best new drama at the awards ceremony.

It comes after the show, about a teenage boy arrested for the murder of a classmate, won four Golden Globes in January and a number of Emmys last year.

Stephen Libby attends the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile hit game show The Traitors took home the award for best reality show after its dramatic fourth series came to an end in January.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the recent season saw two deceitful traitors, Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby, claim the win as a team – a first for the series – after the pair had decided to form an alliance at the very start of the game.

Speaking to the Press Association, Stephen said: “At no point when you are playing the game are you thinking about how is this going to come across on the outside.

“You forget about the fact that it is going to be watched by millions of people.

“The way that the game ended with me and Rachel is because we had a genuine relationship that was forged at the very beginning of that game and I could not have seen myself at the end without her.

Rachel Duffy, one of the winners of season four of BBC One’s The Traitors (Paul Chappells/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)

“So yes I held the cards at the very end but she held the cards through the first half of that game and could have at any point thrown me to the wolves but she didn’t.

“So she deserved it just as much if not even more than I did.”

The pair outmanoeuvred all the faithful contestants and won the series as a team, splitting the prize pot of £95,750 to take home £47,875 each.

Crime writer and faithful Harriet, who went viral after she had a tense confrontation with Rachel, praised the winners and said: “They were amazing, a brilliant traitor duo.

Harriet, one of the contestants in series four of BBC One’s The Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC/PA)

“I don’t think we’ve seen anything like it in terms of the relationship in the turret.

“It was gorgeous to see.”

The series beat ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and the BBC’s Race Across The World and its celebrity spin-off.

The BBC’s Gavin And Stacey finale, which aired on Christmas Day 2024, also won big on Monday night, taking home best comedy, while its co-creator and star Ruth Jones won the award for best comedy performance.

Jones rose to fame as the co-writer and star of Gavin And Stacey, playing Vanessa “Nessa” Jenkins in three series and three Christmas specials from 2007 to 2024.

Ruth Jones attending the TV Choice Awards (Ian West/PA)

The anticipated finale saw her character marry Neil “Smithy” Smith, played by co-writer James Corden.

Strictly Come Dancing won best talent show, beating Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off, ITV’s The Masked Singer and Britain’s Got Talent and the BBC’s The Great British Sewing Bee.

Strictly professional dancer Carlos Gu, who won the latest series alongside former Lioness Karen Carney, said: “Winning Strictly probably will be one of the biggest moments of my life because you know you won not only because you two formed great relationships, also good dancing, but also that you invited the audience to your heart and the audience are willing to vote for you.

“That you don’t find elsewhere, having people wanting to vote for you.”

It was also a big night for ITV’s Emmerdale, which took home three awards including best soap, while actor Bradley Riches, known for playing Lewis Barton, was named best soap newcomer.

Danny Miller won the award for best soap performance for his portrayal of Aaron Dingle on the show.

Miller, who joined in 2008, has been a fan favourite, with powerful storylines including his portrayal of Aaron’s battle with his sexuality and recent engagement to Robert Sugden during the dramatic Emmerdale and Coronation Street crossover soap episode Corriedale.

Speaking about the impact of the storyline, he said: “Particularly at the time, there was a lot of education from producers that said this hasn’t really been done.

“I mean, that was 2008/2009, so at that time it was nowhere near accepted as it is now, as it should be.

Danny Miller has played Aaron Dingle since 2008 (Ian West/PA)

“It kind of makes it a little bit nicer when you get accolades for that because you’re representing a community as well as acting it out of how the scriptwriters see it, and the best way to do it is to just put your all into it and realise that you’re representing somebody that’s not necessarily yourself but a massive community of people who need their story telling.

“I still get loads of fan mail these days that tell me about how the character, the storyline, helped them come out and they can resonate with it and that’s the idea of soap, especially now more than ever.”

The award ceremony also saw Call The Midwife claim two awards, one for best family drama and another for Jenny Agutter, who won best drama performance for her portrayal of Sister Julienne.

The actress, who has been on the show since it debuted in 2012, beat Adolescence stars Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham as well as Code Of Silence actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Casualty’s William Beck.

Meanwhile 5’s All Creatures Great And Small took home the award for best drama series, with Channel 4’s Gogglebox winning best entertainment show award, and ITV’s The 1% Club named best game show.