One Battle After Another named film of the year by UK Critics’ Circle

One Battle After Another, a film about a former revolutionary starring Leonardo DiCaprio, has been named film of the year by the UK Critics’ Circle.

The action thriller’s director, Paul Thomas Anderson, also won screenwriter of the year and director of the year for the film, which follows the story of DiCaprio’s character as he searches for his missing daughter.

Irish star Jessie Buckley scooped actress of the year for her performance in Shakespeare film Hamnet, and Timothee Chalamet collected actor of the year for his lead role in tennis table drama Marty Supreme, at Sunday’s London ceremony.

Jessie Buckley took home actress of the year (Ian West/PA)

Chalamet, who wore a black suit, attended the awards after speaking at an event at the Prince Charles cinema near Leicester Square, where he was interviewed by screenwriter Richard Curtis.

The Dune actor smiled at fans, some of whom had been waiting hours to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood star, on his way in and out of the earlier event, but did not stop to take photos or chat before heading to the awards ceremony.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who wore a brown floor-length dress, was presented with the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation by Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.

Cynthia Erivo took the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation (Ian West/PA)

Josh O’Connor, star of The Mastermind, The History Of Sound and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, triumphed as British/Irish performer of the year, while Pillion was awarded British/Irish film of the year.

Pillion’s director, Harry Lighton, won breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker of the year for the romantic comedy drama.

Sean Penn was named supporting actor of the year for One Battle After Another, and Amy Madigan won supporting actress of the year for her performance in horror film Weapons.

Young British/Irish performer of the year went to Alfie Williams for his role in 28 Years Later.

British star and Rings Of Power actor Robert Aramayo collected breakthrough performer of the year for his roles in I Swear and Palestine 36.

Netflix hits KPop Demon Hunters and The Perfect Neighbour were named animated film of the year and documentary of the year respectively.

The awards were voted for by the 207 members of the film section of the Critics’ Circle and the ceremony was held at the May Fair Hotel in London.