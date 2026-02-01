Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar to go head to head for best album at Grammy Awards

Pop star Lady Gaga and rapper Kendrick Lamar are to go head to head for album of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The annual ceremony, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will also see British stars such as Olivia Dean, Sir Elton John and Lola Young in the running for awards.

Lamar, 38, who already has 22 Grammys to his name, is up for nine prizes, the most of any artist at this year’s event, including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, pop/duo group performance, melodic rap performance, rap album and rap song.

Lady Gaga is the second most nominated artist at the awards (Ian West/PA)

He has also been nominated twice in the rap performance category for TV Off featuring Lefty Gunplay and Chains And Whips with Clipse, Pusha T, Malice and Pharrell Williams.

The nominations sweep comes after a federal judge threw out a defamation lawsuit brought by Canadian rapper Drake against Universal Music Group, labelling the alleged libellous words in Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us as opinion.

Lamar took home Grammys for song of the year, record of the year, music video, rap song and rap performance at the last ceremony for the hit diss track, which he performed during his acclaimed Super Bowl LIX half-time show in February 2025.

Wet Leg are among the British acts up for awards (Lesley Martin/PA)

Lady Gaga, who finished a spate of UK performances last month as part of her Mayhem Ball world tour, is the second most nominated, alongside producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut, with seven nominations.

The star, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is up for record, song and album of the year – her first time receiving nominations in all three categories simultaneously – and could also score wins for pop solo performance, pop vocal album, dance pop/electronic recording and traditional pop vocal album.

The Paparazzi singer, 39, who already has 14 Grammys, topped the UK album charts for a fifth time after she released her studio album Mayhem earlier this year.

Gaga’s Mayhem and Lamar’s GNX will face competition from Swag by Justin Bieber, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos by Bad Bunny, Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter, Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice, Mutt by Leon Thomas, and Chromakopia by Tyler The Creator, for album of the year.

Justin Bieber will perform at the ceremony (Matt Crossick/PA)

The best new artist category will see British singers Dean and Young go head to head while Sir Elton will compete for best song written for visual media alongside US singer Brandi Carlile, for their song Never Too Late, which features on the soundtrack of a documentary film about the British music star.

Further British interest will see Raye’s Live At The Royal Albert Hall BBC concert compete in the music film category while FKA Twigs, PinkPantheress and Fred Again.. will compete for best dance/electronic album.

Olivia Dean is among the British stars nominated (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pop rocker Yungblud is nominated for best rock album while Isle Of Wight indie band Wet Leg are nominated for best alternative album.

Performances will come from the likes of Young, Dean, Gaga, Bieber, Carpenter, Tyler The Creator and Lauryn Hill.

Brat star Charli XCX, rapper Doechii, former One Direction star Harry Styles and singer-songwriter Carole King are among the stars presenting awards.