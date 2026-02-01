Director Steven Spielberg achieves Egot status with Grammy Award win

Film director Steven Spielberg has become the latest star to achieve Egot (an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner) status after winning a Grammy Award.

The 79-year-old scooped best music film for Music By John Williams at the awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, having previously won three Oscars, four Primetime Emmys, seven daytime Emmys and a Tony, which he received as a producer of the musical A Strange Loop.

A statement from Spielberg after the win said: “Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music By John Williams means the world to me.”

Spielberg scooped the Grammy for best music film for Music By John Williams (Ian West/PA)

The ET The Extra-Terrestrial director is the 22nd person to achieve the feat, joining the likes of Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg.

He joins early Grammy winners, including British singer FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, who took home best dance/electronic album for her record Eusexua, and Cynthia Erivo, who won best pop duet/group performance for Defying Gravity, a duet with fellow Wicked star Ariana Grande.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, 38, who is the most nominated artist at this year’s ceremony with nine nods, has already scooped best rap song for TV Off, featuring Lefty Gunplay, and best melodic rap performance for Luther, a duet with R&B singer SZA.

He has also won best rap performance for Chains And Whips with Clipse, Pusha T, Malice and Pharrell Williams.

Pop superstar Lady Gaga, who is the second-most nominated at the awards alongside producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut, has already won best dance pop recording for Abracadabra and the song has won best remixed recording for its Gesaffelstein remix.

Spielberg is best known for films such as Schindler’s List (1994), for which he won two Oscars; Saving Private Ryan (1998), which also won an Academy Award; and the Indiana Jones series.