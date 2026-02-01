British stars FKA Twigs and Cynthia Erivo among early Grammy winners

British stars Cynthia Erivo and FKA Twigs are among early winners at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

At the annual ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, the song Golden from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, sung by fictional group Huntr/x, became the first K-pop act to win a Grammy, taking home the award for best song written for visual media.

FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, took home best dance/electronic album for her record Eusexua, and Erivo won best pop duet/group performance for Defying Gravity, a duet with fellow Wicked star Ariana Grande.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo is among the early winners at this year’s Grammys (Ian West/PA)

Twigs beat competition from fellow British artists PinkPantheress and Fred Again.. to the gong.

In her winner’s speech, she said: “I didn’t expect to come up here. I was just so happy to be nominated. Thank you so much – wow.”

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, 38, who is the most nominated artist at this year’s ceremony with nine nods, has already scooped best rap song for TV Off, featuring Lefty Gunplay, and best melodic rap performance for Luther, a duet with R&B singer SZA.

Kendrick Lamar has already scooped three awards (Yui Mok/PA)

He has also won best rap performance for Chains And Whips with Clipse, Pusha T, Malice and Pharrell Williams.

Pop superstar Lady Gaga, who is the second most nominated at the awards alongside producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut, has already won best dance pop recording for Abracadabra, and the song has also won best remixed recording for its Gesaffelstein remix.

In the televised ceremony, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, will go head to head with Lamar for album of the year, song of the year and record of the year, better understood as best single.

Lady Gaga is the second most nominated artist at the awards (Ian West/PA)

Gaga’s Mayhem and Lamar’s GNX will face competition from Swag by Justin Bieber, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos by Bad Bunny, Man’s Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter, Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice, Mutt by Leon Thomas, and Chromakopia by Tyler The Creator, for album of the year.

Elsewhere, British indie band The Cure, who are led by singer Robert Smith, have already scooped two awards in best alternative music album for Songs Of A Lost World, and best alternative music performance for their song Alone.

Doncaster-born pop rocker Yungblud has scooped best rock performance for his cover of Black Sabbath’s Changes at the band’s Back To The Beginning farewell concert, which took place just weeks before the death of lead singer Ozzy Osbourne, aged 76.

Olivia Dean is among the British stars nominated (Matt Crossick/PA)

Later, in the best new artist category, British singers Olivia Dean and Lola Young will go head to head, and face competition from girl group Katseye, indie band The Marias, pop star Addison Rae, pop rocker Sombr, R&B artist Leon Thomas, and US singer Alex Warren.

In the televised ceremony, there will be performances from the likes of Young, Dean, Gaga, Bieber, Carpenter, Tyler The Creator and Lauryn Hill.

Brat star Charli XCX, rapper Doechii, former One Direction star Harry Styles and singer-songwriter Carole King are among the stars presenting awards.