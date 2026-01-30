Multimillion-pound home of Maya Jama and Ruben Dias burgled

Love Island host Maya Jama and her Manchester City player partner Ruben Dias have had their multimillion-pound home burgled.

The couple were both away when the raiders struck in the Cheshire village of Alderley Edge, known for its expensive properties and being home to numerous Premier League footballers.

According to The Sun newspaper, Jama and Dias were left “devasted” by the burglary, which Cheshire Police said happened just after 11pm on Wednesday.

Dias, 28, has played for Manchester City since 2020 (Nick Potts/PA)

Jama, 31, was in South Africa filming Love Island spin-off show All Stars when the incident took place and Dias had earlier been in Manchester for his team’s Champions League game against Turkish side Galatasaray.

A spokesperson for the Cheshire force said it “attended and found entry had been made to the property and a number of items had been stolen”.

Portuguese star Dias has played for City since 2020 and he signed a two-year contract extension in August 2025.

Assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders said on Friday: “I didn’t speak with him personally but Ruben will come back on Monday to team training.

The Love Island presenter confirmed her relationship with Manchester City player Ruben Dias in 2025 (Ian West/PA)

“These are the things you don’t want to happen. We will support him and let’s see how it goes from there.”

Jama is also on the judging panel of ITV’s singing competition The Masked Singer, which sees celebrities perform while wearing elaborate costumes.

The couple confirmed their relationship in April 2025, having reportedly met at MTV’s Europe Music Awards in 2024.

Last week, Jama posted a series of stories on Instagram to her 3.2 million followers, where she revealed she had homes in London, the Cotswolds and Cheshire.