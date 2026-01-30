Mel C says Spice Girls are ‘closer now than in a long time’ to a reunion

Spice Girl Melanie C has said the famous girl band are closer now to a reunion than they have been in a “very long time”, and added: “I’m always keeping my fingers crossed.”

Appearing on Heart Breakfast on Friday, the 52-year-old singer, also known to fans as Sporty Spice, addressed the possibility of the girl group reuniting following speculation around this year’s 30th anniversary of their hit single Wannabe.

The pop group, who formed in 1994, went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Who Do You Think You Are? and Viva Forever – and was comprised of Mel C, full name Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Lady Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell-Horner.

Last week, the Spice Girls hit headlines after Bunton, nicknamed Baby Spice, was seen celebrating her 50th birthday with bandmates Mel C, Beckham and Halliwell-Horner.

Fans flooded the groups’ comments with excitement after the photo of the four Spice Girls was posted to their respective Instagram profiles.

When host Amanda Holden asked Mel C about the possibility of a reunion, the singer spoke about the group’s 2019 Spice World tour, which did not feature Lady Beckham, known to fans as Posh Spice.

She said: “Looking back to 2019 when we did our stadium tour, Victoria wasn’t with us. So she has to have that experience.

“I’m sure lots of your listeners out there saw the picture from last weekend. We were celebrating Emma’s birthday.”

The Spice Girls dominated the charts in the late 90s (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Addressing the absence of Brown, also known as Mel B or Scary Spice, she said: “We missed Melanie B, she wasn’t there sadly, but the four of us were and it was so lovely.

“It was a big birthday, so you feel very nostalgic.”

Teasing the possibility of a reunion, Chisholm added: “We’re probably closer now than we have been in a very long time and I’m always keeping my fingers crossed.”

The girl group shot to fame with their debut single, Wannabe, in 1996 and followed it with hits including Stop and 2 Become 1.

After two years at the top of the charts, Halliwell-Horner, known as Ginger Spice, shocked the world when she left in 1998, citing “differences between us”, and in December 2000 the rest of the group went their separate ways, announcing an indefinite hiatus.

The Spice Girls reunited in 2012 for the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics and in 2019 for their Spice World tour.

Since then, the chart-topping girl group has been the subject of speculation about a return to the stage.