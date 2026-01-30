John Bishop wanted to help write film based on his life but had to step away

Comedian John Bishop has said it is “really weird and strange” to have a Hollywood film made that is inspired by his own life.

Is This Thing On? was co-written and produced by Bradley Cooper and tells an Americanised version of Liverpudlian Bishop’s route to becoming a stand up comic.

The film, which tells the story of Alex and Tess – characters based on Bishop and his wife, Melanie – is released in UK cinemas on Friday.

Melanie Bishop (left) and John Bishop at the UK gala screening of Is This Thing On? (Ian West/PA)

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Bishop said he thought the film was “brilliant”.

He told the BBC programme: “It’s really weird and strange. I wanted to be part of the writing process, but I was too close to the story, so I had to step away.

“I’m so glad I did. There was a big portion of trust involved, but the end result is brilliant. It really is a lovely film.”

Asked why he didn’t have a cameo in the film, he joked: “I was tempted but I wasn’t asked.

“I don’t think a film by Bradley Cooper is going to be made better by me being in it.”

Bishop said attending the premiere was a memorable event for his family.

He told Norton: “Everyone was getting a bit excited beforehand and the boys said to me, ‘Dad, do not be a knobhead. Everyone on red carpets looks cool so don’t smile like you’re a competition winner!’.

“They all got the cool memo, and there I was grinning ear to ear!”

Also appearing on the show were Hollywood stars Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth, who discussed their new crime thriller Crime 101.

Australian actor Hemsworth said he was “like a kid in a candy shop” as he got to do his own driving stunts in the film.

He also talked about reprising the role of Thor for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, he joked: “Thor is back, but what can I say without being removed from the movie?

“Every time I come back as Thor, I think, ‘Where can we go from here?’ But each time I have been blown away, and this one is no different. It’s ginormous!”

Berry said her character in Crime 101 “stands up for all women in middle life”.

Halle Berry said she felt seen, protected and stood up for on the set of Crime 101 (Jas Lehal Media Assignments/PA)

She added: “She has a voice. I think that has been a long time coming.

“Many women who are down the path of life like I am will feel very happy to be seen.

“You hear about the horror stories that go on in the industry, but not at all here. I have never felt more seen, protected and stood up for as I did on this movie.”

Actress Rachel McAdams was also on Norton’s sofa, while singer Jessie Ware performed live in the studio.

