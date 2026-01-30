First-look at Fab Four in Beatles biopic revealed

First-look images have been released of actors Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn and Harris Dickinson as the Fab Four in the upcoming Beatles biopic films.

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event is a series of films, each directed by British film-maker Sir Sam Mendes, based on the lives and careers of the best-selling band.

In a series of images released by Sony Pictures UK, the cast can be seen as bandmembers Sir Paul McCartney (Mescal), Sir Ringo Starr (Keoghan), George Harrison (Quinn) and John Lennon (Dickinson) for the first time.

Irish actor Mescal, 29, who recently starred in Oscar-nominated film Hamnet, can be seen as Beatles bassist and singer-songwriter Sir Paul, with his signature 1960s mop-top haircut and wearing a shirt, tie and a knitted vest.

Also pictured is 33-year-old Saltburn star Keoghan as drummer Sir Ringo – real name Richard Starkey, sporting a shaggy haircut and moustache, and wearing a colourful tie and navy polka-dot shirt.

Barry Keoghan will play Sir Ringo Starr (Sony Pictures UK/Lloyd Wakefield)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor, Quinn, is pictured with long wavy hair and a beard, playing the guitar as musician Harrison – who died in 2001 aged 58 following a battle with lung cancer.

The first-look also shows Dickinson, 29, as musician and activist Lennon, wearing his famous Windsor glasses, with long brown hair, pictured playing the guitar and singing.

Formed in 1960, The Beatles are the best-selling musical act of all time and one of the most influential groups in the world, having achieved 18 UK number one singles and 15 UK number one albums.

Joseph Quinn will star as George Harrison (Sony Pictures UK/Greig Fraser)

Earlier this week, the first look at the Fab Four was revealed in a post on Instagram from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (Lipa), which was founded by Sir Paul and Mark Featherstone-Witty in 1996.

In the post, the performing arts school revealed it had hidden “exclusive” postcards promoting the upcoming Beatles films around its premises.

It wrote: “We’ve been given exclusive postcards promoting the new Beatles movies.

“We’ve hidden them around Lipa, and we want students to find them. If you spot one tag @lipaliverpool & @sonypicturesuk.”

The upcoming films, set to be released in April 2028, will also star award-winning actresses Aimee Lou Wood, Saoirse Ronan, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Anna Sawai as Pattie Boyd, Linda McCartney, Maureen Starkey and Yoko Ono, respectively.

Further casting announcements are yet to be made regarding who will portray Cynthia Lennon, Brian Epstein, George Martin, Ravi Shankar and other key roles.