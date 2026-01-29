Russell Tovey and Monica Dolan among stars lined up for 2026 Donmar season

Russell Tovey and Monica Dolan are among the stars who will take to the stage at London’s Donmar Warehouse this year, as the venue has revealed its upcoming season.

Tovey, 44, will star in the world premiere of a play about troubled police officer Joe on a night shift, who takes an emergency call from a woman called Emily.

The play, written by Chloe Moss, is based on crime thrillers The Guilty (2021) and Den Skyldige (2018) and will be directed by Felix Barrett.

The play will mark Tovey’s first theatre production in three years (Ian West/PA)

It marks Tovey’s first theatre production in three years, following a run at the Vaudeville Theatre in 2021, starring in Nick Payne’s play Constellations.

The Guilty will make its world debut on the London stage on June 20, and will run until August 15.

The actor is best known for his role as Peter Rudge in The History Boys (2006), and has also appeared in TV series such as Gavin & Stacey, Doctor Who and HBO comedy Looking.

Bafta award-winning actress Dolan is also among the stars set to appear at the Donmar Warehouse this summer.

Dolan will star in the world premiere of Fran Kranz’s Mass (Ben Whitley/PA)

The 56-year-old will star in the world premiere of Fran Kranz’s Mass, which is a theatrical adaptation of his 2021 film of the same name.

Mass revolves around the two couples – one the parents of a victim of school shooting and the other parents of the perpetrator – years after the incident, having a conversation about grief and loss.

Dolan, best known for Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, will star alongside Murdered By My Father actor Adeel Akhtar, and stage actors Paul Hilton and Rochelle Rose.

Adolescence’s Amari Bacchus, Garrow’s Law actress Lyndsey Marshal and West End actress Susie Trayling are also part of the line-up.

The play, which will be directed by Carrie Cracknell, will premiere on April 18 and will run until June 6.

Adolescence’s Amari Bacchus will also star in Mass (Ian West/PA)

The Donmar Warehouse will also host a third world premiere in the upcoming season, as Ilford Boy takes to the stage.

The play, directed by the theatre’s artistic director Tim Sheader and written by Danny Lee Wynter, is about a mixed-race teenager growing up in east London in the 1990s, and will run from October 10 to November 28.

The venue will also see a revival of Irish dramatist Brian Friel’s adaptation of Russian novelist Ivan Turgenev’s 1855 play A Month In The Country, which follows Natalya Petrovna, whose quiet life is upended when she falls for her son’s young tutor.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner, the revival of the show will take to the London stage on August 22 and will run until October 3.

Sheader and Henny Finch, the executive director and joint CEO of Donmar Warehouse, said: “We are delighted to announce our next four productions coming up at the Donmar: three world premieres and a major revival.

“It’s always a pleasure to welcome back returning directors and writers; including this season Lyndsey Turner who will further explore her relationship with Brian Friel’s work.

“Equally, we are excited that a number of leading artists will be making their debuts at the Donmar – including directors Carrie Cracknell and Felix Barrett and writers Fran Kranz, Chloë Moss and Danny Lee Wynter.

“As ever, the stories we tell live on the Donmar stage are created to connect us all and celebrate our togetherness – whether that’s a conversation between heartbroken parents in Mass; a shared gasp and thrill in The Guilty; a sweeping summer romance in A Month In The Country or a funny, moving coming of age story in Ilford Boy.

“We want to ensure as many people as possible can experience the powerful intimacy of the Donmar space, so we are delighted to be able to continue to offer thousands of tickets across the season for just £20 for audiences aged 35 and under.”