Mark Billingham given Diamond Dagger for ‘sustained excellence’ in crime writing

Author Mark Billingham has been awarded the Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) Diamond Dagger for his contribution to crime writing.

The 64-year-old, who is best known for his 19 novels in the Tom Thorne series which began with his debut Sleepyhead (2001), was given the award for his “sustained excellence”.

Speaking after receiving the award, Billingham said: “Presuming this is not an administrative error, I could not be more thrilled or honoured. To be added to a list that features most of my literary heroes is fantastic.

“That so many are also friends is the icing on the cake and, for me, a mark of how very special the crime-writing community is.”

The Tom Thorne series has been adapted for TV by Sky One in the Thorne series, which first aired in 2010 and features David Morrissey as Tom.

The latest book in the series, What The Night Brings, was published in June 2025, becoming the author’s 25th book.

Nadine Matheson, chairwoman of the CWA, said: “Across a remarkable body of work, Mark has consistently set the bar for contemporary crime fiction, while also being generous with his time and support to emerging writers.

“His influence on the genre extends far beyond his own novels, shaping the crime-writing community as a whole.

“For his outstanding contribution to crime fiction, his lasting impact on readers and writers alike, and his commitment to the genre, Mark Billingham is a thoroughly deserving recipient of the Diamond Dagger.”

Billingham’s books have been transformed into a TV series starring David Morrissey (Ian West/PA)

In 2023, Billingham introduced a new series featuring DS Declan Miller with The Last Dance, followed by The Wrong Hands, and the third book in the series, The Shadow Step, is due out this year.

His stand-alone novels include In The Dark, Die Of Shame and Rabbit Hole, with a series based on In The Dark airing on BBC One in 2017.

Born in Birmingham, Billingham worked as an actor and stand-up comedian before becoming a full-time author, and was best known for playing the role of Gary in children’s TV show Maid Marian And Her Merry Men.

He is also a member of the rock band the Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers alongside other bestselling crime and thriller writers Val McDermid, Luca Veste, Doug Johnstone, Stuart Neville, and Chris Brookmyre. The band performed at Glastonbury in 2019 and 2024.

Billingham previously won the CWA’s Dagger In The Library, voted for by librarians for his body of work in 2022.

Previous winners of the Diamond Dagger include Lynda La Plante, Ruth Rendell, PD James, Colin Dexter, Reginald Hill, and John le Carre.

The award will be presented at a ceremony on July 2.