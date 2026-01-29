Margot Robbie wears Elizabeth Taylor’s necklace to Wuthering Heights premiere

Margot Robbie wore a piece of Hollywood history on the red carpet at the world premiere of Wuthering Heights on Wednesday.

Robbie, 35, stars in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte’s novel, which follows the passionate relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

The Barbie actress was pictured wearing a striking Gothic ensemble, paired with a pendant belonging to Hollywood star Dame Elizabeth Taylor at the event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

The star wore custom-made Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Robbie had her hair pulled back into a bun and wore a Schiaparelli gown, which had a nude lace corset bodice with floral detailing, which led into a flowing black skirt which faded into a deep red hemline.

The actress paired the outfit with custom-made Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a large, heart-shaped pendant, which has been confirmed by the estate of Dame Elizabeth as one of the most significant pieces in her jewellery collection – her Taj Mahal diamond Cartier necklace.

The necklace dates back to 16th century India and was given to Dame Elizabeth for her 40th birthday in 1972 by her husband, Welsh actor Richard Burton.

Robbie was seen on the red carpet smiling and holding hands with her co-star, Australian actor Jacob Elordi – who was dressed in an all-black suit and black shoes.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star in Wuthering Heights (Jordan Strauss/AP)

British singer Charli XCX was also among the stars at the premiere, following the theme of Gothic glamour wearing a gold Vivienne Westwood strapless gown with a puffed skirt.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, had her hair down in loose black waves and wore minimal make-up.

The Brat singer has written an album for the upcoming film, with tracks including Chains Of Love and House – which have already been released from the record.

Charli XCX has written an album for the film (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Wuthering Heights is set in the 18th century and based on the Yorkshire moors, and follows the obsessive love affair between the wild Catherine Earnshaw (Robbie) and the vengeful Heathcliff (Elordi).

The 2026 adaptation of Bronte’s 1847 classic novel has been written, directed and produced by Oscar-winner Fennell.

The film will be released in cinemas across the UK on February 13.