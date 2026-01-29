Laurence Olivier among figures honoured by new London Blue Plaques

Late actor Sir Laurence Olivier, a Second World War military strategist and a Victorian-era photographer are among the people being honoured as nine blue plaques are installed in London.

Other plaques will include photographer Julia Margaret Cameron, film-maker Jill Craigie, military strategist Brigadier Dudley Clarke, anti-racism activist Kamal Chunchie, journalist Duse Mohamed Ali and astronomer Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin.

Sir Laurence Olivier is one of Britain’s most decorated and revered actors of the 20th century (English Heritage/PA)

The nine new additions are completed by tributes to social reformer Gertrude Tuckwell and writer Stefan Zweig.

English Heritage curatorial director, Matt Thompson, said: “This year’s new plaques represent an astonishing range of achievement – from scientific discovery and artistic innovation to activism and political campaigning.

Julia Margaret Cameron was a Victorian photographer (English Heritage/PA)

“Each, in their own way, helped shape London as a place of ideas, creativity and reform, and their stories continue to resonate today.”

Craigie is recognised for her influential films, such as Out Of Chaos and Blue Scar, while Chunchie is honoured for his work supporting black and Asian communities in London, particularly in campaigning against racism in housing, while Ali is recognised for work championing racial equality.

Payne-Gaposchkin is recognised for her work which changed our understanding of the universe and for blazing a trail for women in science; Tuckwell is honoured for her work to improve conditions for working women; and Zweig is recognised for his writings on European culture and the impact of war.

Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin was a trailblazer for women in science (English Heritage/PA)

English Heritage says the plaques are subject to approval from the properties where they will be installed, which are usually places where their subjects lived or worked.

The Blue Plaque scheme runs on suggestions from the public on the conditions that their subjects are deceased for at least 20 years, and that at least one building in Greater London in which they lived or worked should survive with a substantially unaltered exterior.

Subjects also have to have made an exceptional impact in their field, made a positive contribution to humanity and lived in London for a significant period of time.