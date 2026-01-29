Helena Bonham Carter to join Steve Coogan in The White Lotus season four

Actress Helena Bonham Carter has joined Steve Coogan in being confirmed in the cast for season four of HBO series The White Lotus.

Fight Club star Bonham Carter will also be joined in the cast by further new additions Chris Messina and Marissa Long, while Alan Partridge star Coogan has already been confirmed for the show along with Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka.

Details on their characters are yet to be announced.

The American black comedy anthology series, written by Mike White, follows the exploits of the guests and staff during a week at a fictional luxury global resort hotel chain called The White Lotus.

Its fourth series will reportedly take place in the French Riviera, in Saint-Tropez.

The show’s last series saw it move the action to a luxury hotel in Thailand, having previously been set in resorts in Hawaii and Sicily.

The White Lotus has previously featured the likes of Aimee Lou Wood, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Sydney Sweeney, Aubrey Plaza, and the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries are the only actors to have appeared in more than one series of the show.

Bonham Carter will join Steve Coogan in the series (Ben Whitley/PA)

Bonham Carter is known for films including Corpse Bride (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2008) and Ocean’s 8 (2018), and is also known for playing evil witch Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter film series.

Coogan is best known for playing Partridge, who first appeared on TV on The Day Today in 1994, before going on to feature in several TV series including Knowing Me Knowing You With Alan Partridge, I’m Alan Partridge and most recently How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge).

The character made his film debut in Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, and Coogan has also starred in films such as 24-Hour Party People (2002), The Look Of Love (2013) and Stan And Ollie (2018).